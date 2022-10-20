UK says incident at Chinese consul 'unacceptable'

STORY: The UK government has condemned the treatment of a Hong Kong democracy protester, who was seen being pulled into the Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten.

On Wednesday (October 19), Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called the incident "unacceptable", and he has summoned the deputy Chinese ambassador.

“Greater Manchester police are conducting an investigation, I will need to see the details of that investigation before we decide what other action we might take, but we have made it absolutely clear to the Chinese embassy that this behavior is unacceptable.''

The incident took place on Sunday (October 16), as a group was protesting Chinese president Xi Jinping’s rule.

Social media footage showed a demonstrator being dragged inside the grounds of the consulate by masked men and assaulted, before police finally pulled him out.

The protester, Bob Chan, had recently emigrated from Hong Kong to the UK.

He held a news conference on Wednesday, alongside British MP Iain Duncan-Smith.

“Let me say again, so it is clear: I was dragged into the consulate. I did not attempt to enter the consulate.”

"I now have bruises on my eye, my head, my neck and over all over my back. I fear I may be silenced by the powers that be. I fear for the safety of my family."

China has disputed Chan's version of events.

Manchester’s Chinese Consul-General Zheng Xiyuan wrote to police, accusing protesters of storming the consulate grounds.

Beijing also said it had lodged representations with Britain "about the malicious harassment incident."