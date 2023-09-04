UK risks wasting wind farms achievement without new links to grid, report warns
Great Britain risks wasting a major achievement if it builds massive wind farms and nuclear sites without ensuring there are enough cables to bring the new electricity to homes and businesses, an official report has warned. It could leave wind turbines and solar panels standing idle, and lead to higher costs for customers across the country. The report – commissioned by the Government and written by a former National Grid boss – said it is “both vital and challenging” to ensure the delivery of new grid connections speeds up. Source: PA