UK Rings in New Year With First Fireworks Display Since Pandemic

Authorities in London said as many as 100,000 people gathered to watch a New Year’s fireworks display at the London Eye for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage by Joanmi Morales shows large crowds near the Eye welcoming 2023. Credit: Joanmi Morales via Storyful

Video Transcript

- 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1!

[CHEERING]

- Happy New Year to everyone on the river, at home, and around the world.

- 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1!

[CHEERING]

- Happy New Year to everyone on the river, at home, and around the world.

- 6, 5--