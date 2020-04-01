UK ramps up health worker testing

Public Health England's Medical Director Yvonne Doyle told a daily government news briefing on Wednesday (April 1) --

that the testing of health workers will ramp up in the coming weeks.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND MEDICAL DIRECTOR, YVONNE DOYLE, SAYING:"But the important capacity is in the second strand where we will have five centres where people can drive through and get their testing done in order of priority. NHS chief executives are identifying that priority and the intention here is to get from thousands to hundreds of thousands within the coming weeks. So we are very committed to our NHS frontline staff.

The number of people with coronavirus who have died in Britain rose by 563 to a total 2,352.