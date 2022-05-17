UK PM says we need legislative "insurance" on Northern Ireland

STORY: Johnson's government agreed to a protocol which created a customs border in the sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, but it now says the required bureaucracy is intolerable.

The dispute has stymied another part of that peace deal - power-sharing between Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party it beat in the election. The DUP has blocked power-sharing because of its opposition to the protocol.

Johnson told reporters following a meeting with the different parties that he would like to see changes to the protocol done in a "consensual way", but that a legislative solution would act as an insurance policy.