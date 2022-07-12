UK PM hopeful Sunak: can't promise lower taxes

STORY: A frontrunner who received a further boost from two senior ministers, Sunak said he was the one candidate to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson to have a plan for the economy, saying he would tackle inflation before turning to tax cuts.

He was met by cheers from a crowd of Conservative lawmakers who were backing him, and received endorsements from Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and transport minister Grant Shapps, who said he had abandoned his own bid for the leadership.

Opposition to Sunak from within Conservative Party ranks focuses on his strategy of higher taxes. "It is not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes," Sunak said in a speech that touched on broad issues, but avoided getting into the nitty gritty of concrete policies.