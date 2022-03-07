UK’s household food waste contributes to climate change

Gregg Wallace joins Food Waste Action Week to help households get on top of food waste and spread the message Wasting Food Feeds Climate Change. To launch the week, Love Food Hate Waste will be revealing a shocking new installation showing the scale of UK household food waste from one single household over one year in the form of a 10ft food waste planet. New survey finds the UK freezers contain UFOs (*unidentified frozen objects) with over a third of people admitting their freezer is sometimes a total disaster, and extremely hard to work out the contents. 19% of people threw away something frozen in the past two weeks because it has laid dormant for too long.We throw away 6.6 million tonnes of household food waste a year in the UK. This food waste is responsible for nearly 25 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to 5.4% of the UK’s territorial emissions. The majority, 4.5 million tonnes is food that could have been eaten and is worth approximately £14 billion (or £60 a month an average family with two children). It requires an area almost the size of Wales to produce all the food and drink currently wasted in the UK.