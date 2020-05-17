UK gov't pledges extra £84 million to fund vaccine program

Alok Sharma said that the money would help mass produce a vaccine that Oxford scientists were working on to be able to provide doses in the UK as soon as possible, if current trials were successful.

He also said that Oxford University and drug maker AstraZeneca had struck a global licensing deal and would work to make 30 million doses available for the UK population by September, adding that a rapid deployment facility had been set in place to start producing vaccines over the summer.

The announcement came as the number of fatalities for people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK rose by 170 to 34,636 - the lowest increase in the official death toll since March 24.