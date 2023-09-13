UK economy slips badly in rainy July

STORY: Britain's economy slipped at an unexpectedly sharp rate in July, thanks to rainy weather and strikes.

Official figures released Wednesday (September 13) showed gross domestic product shrank 0.5% in July from June.

That was worse than analysts had projected.

The data showed all major sectors of the economy, including services, manufacturing and construction, declined.

Officials said the health sector was the biggest driver behind the drop in services output.

They pointed to industrial action by doctors, which led to nearly 200,000 canceled appointments.

Unusually wet weather in July also hurt output at retailers and in the construction sector.

Output had risen 0.5% a month before, and the economy had slightly grown over the three months to the end of July.

But the new figures will add to worries about the country's outlook.

They suggest the economy is weakening, and perhaps even more than the Bank of England had expected ahead of a key rate meeting this month.

It comes a day after other data showed unemployment rose faster than the central bank had forecast.

While it's also still worried that strong wage growth will fuel persistent inflation.