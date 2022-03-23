UK cuts taxes to soften cost-of-living hit

STORY: Announcing a half-yearly budget update overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine, Sunak set out measures that would inject about 17.6 billion pounds ($23.2 billion) into the economy in the coming financial year.

"The actions we have taken to sanction (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's regime are not cost-free for us at home," he told parliament. "The invasion of Ukraine presents a risk to our recovery – as it does to countries around the world."

In response to the hit to living standards - with inflation seen peaking at nearly 9% in late 2022 - Sunak said he was increasing the threshold at which workers start to pay national insurance, or social security, contributions by 3,000 pounds ($3,958.50) from July.

In his Spring Statement, Sunak announced a cut in fuel duty of 5 pence per litre, to start later on Wednesday and last until March next year. He said the basic rate of income tax would be reduced by one pence in the pound in 2024, when Britons are next to due to vote in a general election.

However, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which produces the forecasts that underpin the government's budget planning, said Sunak was undoing only one sixth of the tax rises he has previously announced.