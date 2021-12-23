UK car plants have worst Nov since 1984

British car manufacturers have just had their slowest November in 37 years.

That as automakers struggled to cope with the impact of the health crisis on global supply chains.

The data was released Thursday (December 23) by trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders - or SMMT.

It said car production fell by around 28% to just over 75,000 units compared to a year before.

That was despite a big increase in electric vehicle output.

It proved the fifth consecutive month of decline and was the worst November performance since 1984.

Some of the fall was due to the permanent closure of Honda's car factory in July.

But SMMT said the figures were 'incredibly worrying' and showed the severity of the industry's situation.

In the first 11 months of this year British car production was just under 800,000 units - down by 433,000 compared with pre-health crisis levels.

The SMMT blamed the health crisis hitting supply chains 'massively' and the global shortage of semiconductors.

It warned the government needed to take action and help as it had done with other sectors.

Britain announced on Tuesday $1.3 billion of extra support for hospitality and leisure businesses hardest hit by the Omicron variant.