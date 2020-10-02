UK based personal hygiene company invents the world’s only flushable and biodegradable sanitary pad

New UK-based personal hygiene company Planera are set to lead the way in the market with its first product - the world’s only flushable and biodegradable sanitary pad - a move which will have a significant positive impact on the level of waste the industry produces and ails to dispose of each year.

Planera’s pads have been successfully and independently tested in accordance with WIS 4-02-06, the water industry specification for flushability testing.