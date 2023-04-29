UK Armed Forces Rehearse Flypast Ahead of King Charles's Coronation

Aircraft from across the UK Armed Forces have taken part in a flypast rehearsal ahead of the coronation of King Charles III .

Footage released by the Ministry of Defence shows the rehearsal, which featured more than 30 aircraft, taking place in the airspace over RAF College Cranwell on Tuesday, April 25.

The coronation flypast will take place over Buckingham Palace on Saturday, May 6, and feature more than 60 aircraft including the Red Arrows and the historic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the Ministry of Defence said. Credit: Ministry of Defence via Storyful