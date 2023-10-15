UGC from Madonna's Celebration tour at the O2
Madonna returned to the O2 in London as part of her Celebration tour.
The Duke of Sussex is a doting father to four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet - as these photos prove
Sir Rod Stewart's rarely-seen 17-year-old Alastair towered over his rock star father at a Jimmy Choo event in London
Julia Fox wears nothing but beads on the cover of Rollacoaster's Winter 2023 Issue, and debuts a new hair colour.
I failed to buy my 13-year-old daughter Constance tickets for any of Taylor Swift’s run of UK concerts next year despite the fact that she and her friends seem to listen to no other music. The awful truth is that, faced with weeks of my life sat in virtual queues, I didn’t even try. It was only at the third time of Constance’s enquiring on the matter that I realised with horror this was a parenting error of such magnitude it was likely to entail years of therapy. For me if not for her.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter Lady Louise Windsor looks exactly like one of her royal ancestors from the past - take a look
Taylor Swift made a generous donation to Harvesters Community Food Network over the summer, which took the Kansas City food bank by surprise.
She was spotted in the workout set shoppers call "flattering" and "comfy."
The “Veep” star reacted to recent cryptic comments from Jerry Seinfeld.
"Chris looks to me and he says, 'Jada, I meant no harm,' " Jada told Hoda Kotb in an interviewing that airs in full Friday night on NBC
Victoria Beckham had a date night with David and wore a slinky red dress with a bizarre tights and shoes pairing that we're obsessed with - see photos
Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started casually seeing each other in late September, things have been “going great,” according to a source.
David and Victoria Beckham headed out for date night, with VB pulling out all the stops in a red satin dress and heels
"This is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him," Kardashian said of Disick on the latest episode of their Hulu reality show.
The "Quantico" alum has removed the "Game of Thrones" star from her own Instagram roster as well.
Kate Hudson and her siblings have made a name for themselves in Hollywood, just like their famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
The damage isn't permanent, but she did something that even Tom Cruise and James Cameron would never attempt.
The Prince of Wales and his oldest son travelled to France to watch Wales V Argentina, with the royals enjoying the tense match
The Duchess of Edinburgh, formerly known as the Countess of Wessex, looked glowing in this beautiful Zimmerman dress on trip to Ethiopia
The "Frasier" reboot pays respect to late beloved actor John Mahoney and his unforgettable Martin Crane character. Here's how.
Jane Marguerite Tippett knows her way around an archive. Since completing her master’s degree at Oxford in 2006, the budding American writer has worked for various high-profile figures in sorting out their private archives of papers – including Ricky Lauren, wife of Ralph, and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece.