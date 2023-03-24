UFO-style tiny home manufactured in Euclid on display at Home & Remodeling Expo
It is a concept that is being called "out of this world", "next level" and straight up "mind blowing".
It is a concept that is being called "out of this world", "next level" and straight up "mind blowing".
Reuters/Misha Japaridze/Pool/File PhotoYevgeny Prigozhin is preparing to pull his Wagner Group mercenaries’ attention away from the war in Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report that cites sources familiar with the matter.His current plan is to focus the private mercenaries’ focus back to countries in Africa, such as Sudan, Mali, and the Central African Republic, where Wagner has deployed forces. On Monday, Wagner posted a recruitment notice offering deployments to African countries that would
‘We have no idea what happened, but they do,’ widow’s lawyer says
Brie Larson flashes her six-pack abs in a nipple-baring top in new photos. She keeps fit by doing incredibly challenging workout moves like one-armed pull-ups!
And we mean literal steam.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersEKOK, Cameroon—It was just before 5 a.m. local time when two pickup trucks allegedly carrying mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group pulled up in front of Zaza and five other men, who were patrolling the areas near the Chimbolo gold mine in the Central African Republic.The vigilantes—who are among hundreds of men drawn from the Chimbolo village to prevent hoodlums and robbers from attacking the buildings and electrical installations
Trump has repeatedly alluded to the possibility of political violence in the last several days and mocked calls for his supporters to stay peaceful.
Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bella Hadid have spoken about daring outfits they've worn.
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense trolled the Michigan-born-turned-Russian citizen on Twitter.
The longtime friends Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will star in an upcoming Netflix movie "Murder Mystery 2," which premieres on March 31.
In light of President Joe Biden’s visit to Canada, a new survey gives surprising insights into how people across this country feel about our current relationship with the U.S.
Heidi Klum, 49, wears a see-through top on the cover of Vogue Greece and the pictures are incredible.
From the moment the first bullets were fired in the Ukraine conflict, Western support for Kyiv has been constrained by needless concerns about the impact it might have on Russia.
This animal hasn’t been seen past the Wallowa Mountains in 30 years, wildlife officials say
A body language expert claims Kate Middleton gave Prince William a "cold hard stare" as a "power play."
The singer-songwriter spoke out about how she has dealt with the estrangement from her mother, in a new episode of the Verywell Mind Podcast
"We've had chickens here in the city that had to be removed. But never a crocodile," a local code enforcement officer told Insider.
The "Daily Show" correspondent has a baffling debate with a supporter of the former president.
Flight returns to Las Vegas two hours after taking off due to onboard medical emergency
The Fox News host shared a list of suggestions for the former president's 2024 campaign.
A fatal three-vehicle crash has closed eastbound Highway 401 between Belleville, Ont., and Greater Napanee, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in an email the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday just east of Shannonville Road. It involved two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and one other was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police didn't identify which vehicles carried the victim and the injured person. Highw