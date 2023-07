UFC Fighter Jumps Over Cage to Greet Trump After Las Vegas Fight

South African UFC fighter Dricus Du Plessis jumped over the cage at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena to greet Former US President Donald Trump after a victory on July 9.

Du Plessis defeated Australian Robert Whittaker at the UFC 290 event in Las Vegas.

Trump spoke at a volunteer event for his 2024 presidential campaign earlier in the day. Credit: Dan Scavino Jr via Storyful