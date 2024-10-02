UFC 307 - Carla Esparza's farewell fight
Ariel Helwani, Conner Burks and Eric Jackman look ahead to Saturday night’s strawweight battle, featuring the two-time former UFC champion entering the octagon for the final time.
Ariel Helwani will launch the new era of his show live from The Yahoo Sportsbook at The Venetian on Friday afternoon.
Brandin Cooks first had a minor knee procedure after their win over the Giants last week, which then became infected after returning to Dallas.
Scott Pianowski takes stock of the offenses fantasy football managers should trust and the ones they shouldn't.
Breaking down New York's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
After a close loss to Alabama, the Bulldogs can probably sneak into the playoff with two losses. But their schedule just gets tougher.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab dive into the latest news and storylines around the NFL, including the Davante Adams trade rumors, Baker Mayfield's career revival, NFL power rankings and more.
In this week's edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald questions Miami's impotent attack, glares at the Falcons' own inoperation, and plays a lament for what we just watched at MetLife Stadium.
Davante Adams reportedly has two teams at the top of his trade list.
Fantasy hoops analyst Dan Titus explains why he's fading three centers in drafts this season.
Optimize your fantasy football lineups rest of season with some trade tips from analyst Sal Vetri.
Pochettino said that the door is "open" to new USMNT players, but his first roster is a near-replica of Gregg Berhalter's Copa América roster.
Ewers has missed two games after suffering a strained abdomen in Week 3.
23XI and Front Row Motorsports have not signed NASCAR's latest charter agreement.
Milroe and Alabama are still just a third of their way through a tough schedule. Anything could happen down the stretch.
Week 4 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 5. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 5 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
Jordan Montgomery had the worst ERA in MLB among pitchers with at least 100 innings this year.
There are several playoff hopefuls that could use the services of Davante Adams. Where will he land?
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon join forces to do a deep dive on all eight division leaders at the one quarter mark of the 2024 NFL season and determine their confidence level in each team to win the division when all is said and done.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 4 in the NFL, give their perspective on the Commanders, Chiefs, and Vikings, plus they make their week 5 picks.
The MLB all-time hits leader's death has been ruled natural.