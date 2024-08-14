UFC 305 - du Plessis, Adesanya meet to cement status as middleweight king

Yahoo Sports MMA contributor Ben Fowlkes looks ahead to this weekend's middleweight title fight that will cement the new name atop the sport's middleweight division.

Video Transcript

Ben folks here for Yahoo Sports, we got UFC 305 going down from Perth Australia.

This weekend airs on Saturday night here in the United States.

What I'm watching for is the tipping point of the UFC middleweight division.

Here in the main event, you got D Dras Duplessis, the champion who comes in here trying to defend his belt.

Now, one of two things is gonna happen if Duplessis wins, he will have beaten Robert Whitaker Sean Strickland, Israel Asana.

Basically everybody who matters in the middleweight division at this point.

If that happens, you gotta give him his respect.

He is the guy.

He is not a caretaker champion anymore.

At that point, you gotta say he's the best 185 pounder in the world which I know a lot of people are not quite ready to do just yet or does Israel Adesanya get his belt back again because at this point, he's had it lost, it, had it lost it to get it back.

Now would be the moment where you really, your name in stone as one of the greatest UFC champions of all time.

One of the greatest middleweights.

The clear air to Anderson Silva's throne to do that.

That's the stuff of M MA legends.

And if you ask me right now, which way I think it's gonna go.

Honestly, I couldn't tell you and that's why they have the fights.