UFC 303: Alex Pereira looks like a generational fighter

Video Transcript

Then folks here for Yahoo Sports, here's three quick things coming out of UFC, 303 on Saturday night.

Number one, it's starting to look like Alex Pereira is a generational talent in M MA.

Here's a guy who has been in the UFC for less than three full years.

He's won titles in two weight classes.

He looks like one of the scariest dudes on a roster full of scary dudes.

He seems like he could snap his fingers at any time and go make a run at heavyweight and here he just blazed through Yuri Braza en route to a second round knockout victory to retain his 205 title.

This is the kind of stuff that just really isn't done in modern M MA and PA is doing it and he is making it look easy.

Number two, let's show some appreciation for Dan IG, but also Diego Lopez.

I mean, I stepped in the day of the fight to save the K main event that is noteworthy.

But also think about Lopez.

He went to bed Thursday night on wait for a featherweight fight.

Then he gets told at four o'clock in the morning.

Yeah, your opponent's not gonna make it.

How about lightweight?

He says sure.

Then he gets told day of the fight.

Actually, your opponent is out.

How about a completely different guy, completely different skill set?

He says sure of that two goes in there and wins the fight.

That's a dude with the right role with it kind of mentality to be an M MA fighter.

And finally we have an official new prospect watch with Peyton Talbot.

He goes out there as a minus 2000 favorite, which is a tough betting line to justify, but he justified it made it look entirely easy, barely broke a sweat in a 19 2nd knockout victory.

This is definitely somebody you're gonna wanna watch.