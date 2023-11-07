UFC 295 - Tom Aspinall on getting his title chance: I thought it was a dream
Yahoo Sports MMA insider Kevin Iole spoke to the English fighter as he prepares for this Saturday’s interim heavyweight title bout at Madison Square Garden.
