Udoka Azubuike with an alley oop vs the Denver Nuggets

What a collapse for Dallas.
The Raptors' opponent for the first game of the play-in tournament is set. Here's what you need to know.
Darvin Ham gets briefed every morning on where his team could end up in the Western Conference playoff race. While the various scenarios are enough to warp the mind of any fan, the Los Angeles Lakers' coach knows the only thing he can do is make sure his team keeps on winning. The Lakers kept their hopes alive of avoiding a spot in the play-in tournament with a 121-107 victory over the resting Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
The Warriors are scraping into the playoffs, but Klay Thompson believes the defending champions can still be the team to beat.
Luka Doncic is probable to play in Friday night game
The omens are good for the Suns, who have an 8-0 record when Kevin Durant is starting, but focus now turns towards the playoffs.
Despite not playing in an NBA game this season, Mac McClung had a pretty strong year.
G League Ignite's Scoot Henderson has long been considered the second pick, but Alabama's Brandon Miller had the kind of season that puts him in mix.
The LSU athletic department said the national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation to visit the White House.
To make the playoffs, the Miami Heat will need to win a game in the play-in tournament. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and players spoke about that reality on Friday night.
D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley combine for 67 points and 10 assists Friday to lead the Lakers to a much-needed win over the Suns.
Who will the third-seeded Sacramento Kings play in the first round of the NBA playoffs? Here are the likely scenarios.
This story would never have been told if Udonis Haslem’s mother hadn’t moved from Miami to Jacksonville. Haslem, the NBA’s oldest active player at 42 and a three-time champion, is in the final days with his hometown team. “All I’ve ever tried to do is take care of my people, take care of my city,” Haslem said.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 30 points, but D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Malik Beasley each score at least 20 points in Lakers' win.
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown says he will miss the final two regular-season games but expects to be ready to go in time for the start of the playoffs after cutting a finger on his shooting hand. Brown told reporters Friday night before a game against Toronto that he cut his hand on some glass Thursday night and had to get five stitches. He was wearing a protective wrap and expects to be restricted for at least the next two days. Marcus Smart (neck spasms) and Malcolm Brogdon (back
Louisville Cardinals basketball star Hailey Van Lith entering transfer portal
Although a majority of NBA players are Black, that’s not the case for most teams’ local broadcasters.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points and the Oklahoma City strengthened their hopes of reaching the play-in tournament with a 114-98 victory over the short-handed Utah Jazz on Thursday night. Josh Giddey had 17 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, while Aaron Wiggins scored 15 for the Thunder, who snapped a three-game losing streak. They are 10th in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of Dallas with one game remaining. Kris Dunn had 22 points, eight assists a
Needing to win both of their remaining games to make the play-in tournament, the Mavericks have opted to rest a load of names, including Kyrie Irving.
Dario Saric (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a block vs the Utah Jazz, 04/06/2023