Uc students camp out ahead of College GameDay

The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are off to their best start of the team's modern era. Forwards Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each scored a goal and an assist for the Jets in a 5-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in front of 13,756 at the Canada Life Centre on Friday. Winnipeg improved to 6-2-2 after a fourth straight win at home. Paul Stastny, Neal Pionk and Dominic Toninato also scored for the Jets and centre Andrew Copp had three assists. “You want to be as big of a part of the team (as poss