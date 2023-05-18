UC Medical Center: Teen survives massive heart attack, doctors say she died three times

CBC

Nursing students who took Quebec's licensing exam in March were about as successful as they were last September — which is to say, not very. Just over half the nursing students (53.3 per cent) who took the exam for the first time this spring passed, a success rate similar to that of last fall (51.4 per cent.) The new results come in the wake of a damning report from Quebec's commissioner of professions calling last fall's exam flawed. In the report released last week, André Gariépy, who oversees