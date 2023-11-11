UC graduate student in critical condition after being shot on Western Hills Viaduct

Associated Press

Allegations that a northern Virginia seventh-grader was repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted at her school more than a decade ago were totally fabricated, lawyers for the school system contend in a court filing seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit she filed. In a motion filed late Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria, though, the school system's lawyers ask that the former student's lawsuit be dismissed as a “fraud upon the court.” The lawsuit, which is scheduled to go to trial in March, is one of several cases the school system has battled in recent years, racking up millions in legal fees.