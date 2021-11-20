UC Davis and Sac State to face off in the 67th annual Causeway Classic
Two longtime rivals are ready to clash in the 67th annual Causeway Classic. Going into it, the UC Davis Aggies lead the all-time series 46 games to 21, although the Sacramento State Hornets won the last meeting in 2019. Sac State also holds an 8 to 2 mark while riding a 7-game win streak, jumping to 11th in the rankings with the hopes of securing their second big title. Meanwhile, the Aggies, own an 8 to 2 overall record, but fell to 5 to 2 in the conference play after Saturday’s loss to Eastern Washington. Both teams will likely lock for a postseason, the implications point to playoff positioning. See more in the video above.