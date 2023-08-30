UC Davis researchers look into drones to detect wildfires faster

Researchers at UC Davis working on an early detection system for wildfires hope it will reduce the damage done by fast-moving fires in the future. It would be a two-part system, starting on the ground with internet-connected sensors that are placed in locations where wildfires are likely to start. Then if they detect very dry soil, high temperatures and strong winds, drones equipped with their own sensors can go out to search the area for signs of fire instead of relying solely on sight.