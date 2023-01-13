UC Davis professor accused of sexually assaulting high school student in lab
A UC Davis professor is on leave after allegations of him sexually assaulting a high school student, according to the university. An investigation is also underway into if the university handled the reports properly. UC Davis said Ting Guo was placed on leave in January 2021 after UC Davis' Title IX office, which handles sexual assault reports, learned of a civil lawsuit recently filed in relation to a complaint filed in 2018. The lawsuit alleged that Guo sexually assaulted a high school student who worked in his laboratory.