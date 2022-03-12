How UC Davis medical students are working to fill the Central Valley's physician shortage
UC Davis Health is working to fill the shortage of physicians in the Central Valley. The medical school has partnered with Kaiser and now seven medical students, with roots in the Central Valley, are back home finishing their third year of medical school in Modesto. The students are part of a program known as "REACH," which stands for "Reimagining Education to Advance Central California Health". Benjamin Vincent is one of the seven students. Stanislaus County is where his dream began.