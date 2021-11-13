UC Davis head baseball coach resigns after final report into hazing investigation

The UC Davis head baseball coach resigned Friday after a final report on the team’s hazing investigation found a "culture of alcohol use," according to the university. The report said investigators found evidence of an initiation tradition where new players “were hazed via a series of challenges involving dangerously excessive drinking and other inappropriate activities, as well as a team culture of alcohol use and pressure to use alcohol.” It also found that Coach Matt Vaugh did not take the appropriate steps to address concerns regarding hazing. He resigned effective Friday, school officials said in a press release. See more in the video above.