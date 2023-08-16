New UC Davis on-campus housing project set to open

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — For the first time in 21 years, Eugene Lapierre took in the National Bank Open in Montreal from the sidelines. The longtime tournament director wasn’t envious of the scheduling headache his successor, Valerie Tetreault, faced last week as rainy weather affected nearly every day of the tournament. "I was kind of relaxed but I was feeling for my team,” Lapierre, who remains a consultant with Tennis Canada, told The Canadian Press on Monday. “It was a very terrible first week of events f