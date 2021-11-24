Is UC in the CFB Playoff if they win their last 2 games?

Yahoo Sports Videos

Carmelo Anthony received a warm welcome from Knicks fans in his return to Madison Square Garden, and while the Lakers overcame a 25-point deficit to tie the game, they couldn’t get the win. In college hoops, No. 1 Gonzaga dismantled No. 2 UCLA in a Final Four rematch while Penn State football coach James Franklin signed a massive contract extension. Plus, between the Giants firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and the Jets losing two thirds of the rostered quarterbacks to COVID, professional football in New York is riding the struggle bus.