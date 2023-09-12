UAW Strike Explainer
UAW Strike Explainer
DETROIT (AP) — About 146,000 U.S. auto workers are set to go on strike this week if General Motors, Ford and Stellantis fail to meet their demands for big pay raises and the restoration of concessions the workers made years ago when the companies were in financial trouble. Shawn Fain, the combative president of the United Auto Workers union, has threatened to strike any of the three companies that hasn't reached an agreement by the time its contract with the union expires at 11:59 p.m. Eastern t
The actor's self-titled US talk show is making a comeback without writers – a move which has been condemned by the striking Writers Guild of America.
Entertainment workers have moved to take more than $44 million out of their individual retirement accounts as they endure months without work due to the strikes. Nearly 3,000 workers have filed for hardship withdrawals, according to an update circulated on Friday by the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plans. The average withdrawal is about …
The Drew Barrymore Show began filming its fourth season this week, and was met with criticism and picketers.
Stellantis NV, the owner of Jeep and Chrysler, reached a partial agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Monday as a strike deadline looms that could cost the auto industry more than $1 billion.
Here’s where the Big Three automakers stand with the UAW, which has more than 143,000 active members across the US authorized to strike if it comes down it.
The actress says the show will be "in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television" The post Drew Barrymore Defends Her Talk Show’s Return Despite SAG-AFTRA and WGA Strikes: ‘This Is Bigger Than Just Me’ appeared first on TheWrap.
With just a few days remaining to stop a strike against the "Big Three" automakers -- Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis -- negotiations seem at a stalemate. New Car Market: Ford, Tesla Drop...
Though Barrymore is not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules for continuing to host her daytime talk show, she has run afoul of the WGA
Many observers believe a work stoppage of some kind looks increasingly likely.
"I own this choice," Drew Barrymore said of her decision to resume filming her daytime talk show amid the Writers Guild of America strikes.
"To give you a direct statement right there is me playing a game I'm not interested in playing," the actor told cohost Joy Behar.
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said one thing stood out to him while the former president's mug shot and fingerprints were being taken.
“Before social media, the press had control of narratives. Now the public has control of narratives," a crisis PR manager tells Yahoo Entertainment.
The boy was in the room with the body “for several hours,” detectives say.
The revelation that a parliamentary researcher has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China is a shocking one. Traditionally, the Government could respond in any number of ways. It could expel a few diplomats, impose mild tariffs, or put restrictions in imports, even if only temporary. And yet, according to Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, none of that is possible. Her reasoning is simple: we need China to provide us with all the kit we need to meet our climate change commitments.
The multi-indicted ex-president tried to show off his jock side after a poll expressed doubts about him.
Includes claims about Trump and British-trained Ukrainian "saboteurs".
The Royal family have been prevented from shooting near Balmoral by a catering mogul who is transforming the estate next door.
A Canadian military airbus caused serious damage when it collided with a French military plane on an airstrip in Guam earlier this summer after the crew didn't fully secure the aircraft, says a recent report on the incident.The Royal Canadian Air Force says a CC150 Polaris flew to Guam on July 21 to pick up Canadian military members who had been taking part in a multinational exercise in the Indo-Pacific.The aircraft, which was loaded with equipment and baggage, landed in Guam around 9:45 p.m. l