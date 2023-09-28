UAW set to announce more strike targets on Friday morning

The Telegraph

As the old rule of politics has it, one should never argue with a man who buys ink by the barrel. And perhaps in the past few months, Hollywood has earned its own, updated version: never start a war of words with anyone who spends all day in front of their laptop. Incredibly, that is what the studios did in May, when they refused to back down in a contract dispute with the Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) – the union which represents the 11,500 screenwriters currently earning a living, or trying