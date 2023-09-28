UAW set to announce more strike targets on Friday morning
UAW President Shawn Fain will provide another update on the union's strike on Friday morning. It's expected he'll announce the latest round of strike targets.
Workers at Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler owner Stellantis began the first simultaneous walkout on September 15 in a row over wages and working hours.
DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit's three automakers. The union says President Shawn Fain will make the announcement at 10 a.m. Eastern time in a video appearance addressing union members. Additional walkouts will take place at noon Friday without serious progress in contract talks, the union said. The union went on strike Sept. 14 when it couldn't reach agreements on new contracts with Ford, General Mot
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden grabbed a bullhorn on the picket line Tuesday and urged striking auto workers to “stick with it” in an unparalleled show of support for organized labor by a modern president. Donning a union ballcap and exchanging fist bumps, Biden told United Auto Workers strikers that “you deserve the significant raise you need” as he stopped in the Detroit area just a day ahead of a planned visit by former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Rep
As the old rule of politics has it, one should never argue with a man who buys ink by the barrel. And perhaps in the past few months, Hollywood has earned its own, updated version: never start a war of words with anyone who spends all day in front of their laptop. Incredibly, that is what the studios did in May, when they refused to back down in a contract dispute with the Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) – the union which represents the 11,500 screenwriters currently earning a living, or trying
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tens of thousands of Las Vegas hospitality workers fighting for new union contracts voted Tuesday to authorize a strike that could impact more than three dozen casinos and hotels, the city’s economic backbone. The Culinary Workers Union hasn’t gone on strike in more than three decades. The union didn't immediately set a deadline for a walkout as it continues bargaining for better pay, benefits and working conditions with the top casino employers on the Las Vegas Strip, including
TORONTO — Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today. The negotiations cover about 4,300 workers at the automaker's St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, the Oshawa Assembly Complex and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre. Unifor announced GM as the next target company in its negotiations with the U.S. automakers on Monday. The talks come after workers represented by the union at Ford Motor Co. of Canada voted on the weekend to approve a new contract that Unifor plans to
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Hollywood writers strike over, actors will now get a shot at cutting their own deal with studios and streaming services. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists announced Wednesday night that strike negotiations with studios would resume Monday. The guild said several studio executives will attend, much as they did during marathon sessions last week that helped bring the nearly five-month writers strike to an end. Monday is the same da
Days after Hollywood writers guild the WGA agreed to a new deal with studio alliance the AMPTP and ended their strike, the actors guild SAG-AFTRA announced they will resume negotiations with the AMPTP next week. “SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will meet for bargaining on Monday, Oct. 2,” the actors guild said in a statement to …
EXCLUSIVE: When SAG-AFTRA resumes bargaining with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Monday, the talks won’t be held at the AMPTP’s offices in Sherman Oaks, CA, as they had been before the guild went on strike in July. Deadline has learned that SAG-AFTRA officials have insisted on a venue change because they …
Canadian pilots are pressing for higher salaries and better scheduling after U.S. counterparts at companies including Delta Air Lines and American Airlines made big gains in deals struck over the last few months. "As we watch Air Canada cut routes due to an industry-wide shortage of pilots, we encourage them to close the growing wage gap between Canada and the United States," said Charlene Hudy, chair of the Air Canada Master Executive Council, in a statement on Tuesday.
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (AP) — About five people picketing in the United Auto Workers strike outside a Flint-area General Motors plant suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a vehicle leaving the plant struck them, police said. The striking workers were blocking a driveway, and an employee was trying to leave the Flint Processing Center in Swartz Creek when the collision occurred just before 4 p.m., Chief Matthew Bade of the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County said. The employee drove through the
Dozens of continuing care workers rallied outside Good Samaritan Society care centres in Edmonton and Lethbridge on Monday and Tuesday, urging their employer to raise their wages for the first time since 2017.The collective agreement between the society and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) expired in June of that year, and both sides have been unable to agree on a new one.The union says it's asking for the same salary increases that Alberta Health Services (AHS) and other non-pro
As the UAW makes progress negotiating with Ford, experts wonder whether the talks are starting to focus on what really needs to get done.
Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers are coming back. The Tonight Show and Late Night will return on Monday October 2. They will return on the same night as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live! It marks the first time that the two late-night shows will be on air since the writers …
"Stick with it, because you deserve the significant raise you need and other benefits," he said.
Contentious labor talks between the UAW and Ford, GM, and Stellantis could send EV prices soaring, giving Tesla another edge.
