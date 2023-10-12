UAW expands strike to Ford's biggest factory

STORY: In a surprise move, the United Auto Workers (UAW) expanded their strikes among the Big Three automakers by shutting down Ford's biggest plant on Wednesday.

That move could cut into the company's full-year profits.

The union said more than 8,500 people at Ford’s Kentucky truck plant went on strike after the company refused to move further in contract bargaining.

The plant generates $25 billion in annual revenue, making up about one sixth of Ford’s global automotive earnings.

A Ford official said the company and the UAW have been working to resolve differences on retirement security and union representation at the company’s future electric car battery plants.

Meanwhile, a union source said the UAW had been expecting an improved proposal from Ford for the last two weeks.

However the company brought an unchanged offer on Wednesday, triggering the latest walkout.

The strike also serves as a warning to General Motors and Stellantis, the other top industry players, whose wages and benefits offers fall short of Ford’s.

Sources told Reuters that Stellantis and UAW are slated to have another major round of bargaining on Thursday.

Wednesday brings the total number of assembly plants the union has ordered strikes at to six, affecting Ford, GM and Stellantis.