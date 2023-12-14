UArizona president outlines financial recovery plan amid money troubles
The University of Arizona's president recently outlined a financial recovery plan to the Arizona Board of Regents as the school addresses money issues.
The University of Arizona's president recently outlined a financial recovery plan to the Arizona Board of Regents as the school addresses money issues.
QUEBEC — The Quebec government has stripped French actor Gérard Depardieu of his Order of Quebec after "shocking" comments made by the actor came to light in a documentary film The release of a documentary in France this month showing him repeatedly making obscene sexual remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea has caused the French actor's behaviour towards women to come under scrutiny once more. The footage, filmed by a professional crew that covered Depardieu's visit during the
The GOP former House speaker also revealed what Republicans in Congress now say about the second impeachment of the former president.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly embarrassed by claims that they had a photoshop fail on their Christmas card.
Chris Harrington has been running Westside Storey, a small business in Kansas City, Missouri, for more than 10 years. Travis Kelce and now Taylor Swift are customers.
The former president's bold claim did not age well.
In 2013, Egypt flooded tunnels connecting Gaza to the Sinai with sewage before switching to seawater. Now, Israel is said to be trying it.
The Duke of Sussex is preparing to hear the outcome of his unlawful information gathering claim in a High Court ruling this week, while his dad King Charles is getting ready for Christmas at Sandringham
Jo Frost, AKA Supernanny, shared her insight into Prince Louis cheeky and 'unpredictable' behaviour whenever the five-year-old royal is with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Georgia, which Russia took land from in the 1990s, is concerned it'll get pulled into Putin's latest war with neighboring Ukraine.
A message presented in court by prosecutors shows one of the men allegedly acknowledged he was "committing felonies"
Aniston did a bit of a tight-pants dance before hitting the set with 'Morning Show' costar Reese Witherspoon
With the West in a desperate search for leadership, the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House next year might be just the fillip it needs.
As a product of the "olden days," Aniston confessed she had no clue what an intimacy coordinator was when 'The Morning Show' production team presented the offer
"My wife has so many men and dates, she doesn't know what to do with them all. Meanwhile, it's the opposite for me."
A video shows the “absolutely amazing day.”
An appeals court ruled Trump "waived this defense" of presidential immunity by waiting so long.
A Jewish advocacy organisation is taking aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government, accusing them of hypocrisy, as Canada voted in favour of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas at the United Nations.
The actress is currently expecting her second baby and is already mom to daughter Marlowe, 11
Watch the hilarious moment here!
“If the Constitution allows the president to overturn the Constitution, then like, what was the point of the Constitution?” the actor asked.