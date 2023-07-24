UAE delivery riders can rest in solar-powered cabins
STORY: Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE
UAE delivery riders can escape the scorching summer heat in these eco-friendly cabins
The UAE imposed a mandatory ‘midday break’ to help laborers cope with rising temperatures
Date: July 20, 2023
The cabins allow riders to recharge during their 10-hour shifts
They are solar-powered, climate-controlled and mobile
[Abdelrahman Jamil, Delivery rider]
"Sometimes we feel hot outside and we come here whenever we have free time. Inside, we drink water and feel comfortable here. We can sit in the chairs and reduce our heat so it is very good for us here."