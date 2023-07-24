UAE delivery riders can rest in solar-powered cabins

STORY: Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE

UAE delivery riders can escape the scorching summer heat in these eco-friendly cabins

The UAE imposed a mandatory ‘midday break’ to help laborers cope with rising temperatures

Date: July 20, 2023

The cabins allow riders to recharge during their 10-hour shifts

They are solar-powered, climate-controlled and mobile

[Abdelrahman Jamil, Delivery rider]

"Sometimes we feel hot outside and we come here whenever we have free time. Inside, we drink water and feel comfortable here. We can sit in the chairs and reduce our heat so it is very good for us here."