U2 Opens Las Vegas Residency With Inaugural Concert at Sphere

The Sphere at The Venetian Resort, otherwise known as Sphere, in Las Vegas, Nevada, held its grand opening with U2’s inaugural concert on Friday, September 29.

Video filmed by atendee Paul Lynch shows the stunning digital visuals.

Friday’s show marked the first concert of U2’s three-month residency at Sphere.

According to reports, the venue boasts at 250-foot, 16K resolution LED wraparound screen, 16,000 speakers, and around 17,500 seats.

“The venue is powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale,” Sphere says on its website. Credit: Paul Lynch via Storyful