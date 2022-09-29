U.S. VP Harris observes N. Korean territory at DMZ

STORY: Harris was seen observing North Korean territory through a pair of binoculars, as soldiers accompanying her provided explanations.

The trip took on new urgency after North Korea fired two short-range missiles off its east coast on Wednesday (September 28), the second test since Sunday (September 25), amid ongoing South Korea-U.S. naval drills involving an aircraft carrier.

Earlier in the day, Harris condemned North Korea's intensifying nuclear rhetoric and weapons tests during talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul, the White House said.