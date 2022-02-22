U.S. vows more sanctions over Russian 'peacekeepers'

Reuters footage showed tanks and military vehicles driving through eastern Ukraine early on Tuesday as members of the U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting over fears of a Russian invasion.

U.S. ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said a new round of sanctions on Russia would be coming later in the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent what he called 'peacekeepers' into two Ukrainian breakaway regions, Luhansk and Donetsk.

"This is nonsense. We know what they really are. In doing so, he has put before the world a choice. We must meet the moment and we must not look away."

Putin recognized the Russian separatist-controlled regions as independent hours earlier, in what the U.S. called a pretext for war.

His lengthy televised announcement drew near-immediate international condemnation and a U.S. executive order prohibiting any American business activity with the breakaway regions.

Britain, France, Germany and the EU have also agreed to respond with sanctions, while Japan says it will join another round of U.S. sanctions being planned in case of a full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who received a call of solidarity from U.S. President Joe Biden, accused Russia of wrecking peace talks and vowed not to concede any territories.

Russia's ambassador to the UN said Monday Eastern Ukraine was on the brink of a quote "military adventure" that Moscow could not allow, and warned Western powers to 'think twice' about potentially worsening the situation.

Russia has repeatedly denied any plans of attacking neighboring Ukraine as suspicions from Western powers grew louder and louder over the past few weeks.

But it has threatened unspecified actions unless it receives sweeping security guarantees, including a promise that Ukraine will never join NATO.