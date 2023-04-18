U.S. stocks end flat as J&J, Goldman Sachs disappoint

STORY: U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings from some big names on Wall Street.

The Dow and Nasdaq fell fractionally, while the S&P 500 eked out a slight gain.

Shares of Goldman Sachs dropped after the Wall Street firm's profit fell 19% as dealmaking and bond trading slumped.

And Johnson & Johnson’s shares fell after the healthcare conglomerate cautioned investors over the lingering impact of inflation-driven costs this year.

The early quarterly results from S&P 500 companies come as investors have been bracing for a gloomy reporting season, fearing the economy may be on the cusp of a downturn.

“I think 2023 could be the year where the valuation is going to be based on the stabilization of earnings going forward....”

Louise Goudy Willmering is Parter at Crewe Advisors.

“If the market doesn't have good insight into what those earnings look like or there is lots of disappointment, I think it could be a rocky year. [FLASH] The bar has been set low, so earnings are coming in ahead in many cases of where the estimates have been. But I think as we look into the summer as those earnings come out for the next quarter, it'll give us a better indication.”

One company that beat estimates was Lockheed Martin. Shares rose 2.4% after the U.S. weapons maker's first-quarter results surpassed Wall Street targets despite parts and labor shortages.

Shares of Netflix fell in initial after-hours trading on Tuesday after the streaming service reported first-quarter revenue and earnings roughly in line with Wall Street expectations but offered a forecast below analyst estimates for the next three months.

Finally, shares of Nvidia rose 2.5% after HSBC raised its recommendation on the graphics chipmaker to "buy" from "reduce."