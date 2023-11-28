U.S. shoppers drive record $12 bln Cyber Monday

STORY: Amazon warehouses have had a busy 24 hours.

Parcels were flying out the door as U.S. consumers snapped up bargains on what looks like a record Cyber Monday.

Experts at Adobe Digital Insights predict industry-wide sales of up to $12.4 billion on the day.

If confirmed, that would be an increase of close to 10% on last year.

At Amazon, Vice President Beryl Tomay says Cyber Monday capped a very strong weekend:

“And in fact, we had a record-breaking Black Friday, where we had more sales and more items sold than ever in Amazon's history for any Black Friday. And in fact, on average, customers purchased more than 1,000 items per second through Black Friday.”

U.S. retailers have been trying to lure inflation-weary shoppers with a barrage of marketing.

And a record number of people are expected to use buy now, pay later services to fund their purchases.

But Walmart, Target and other big chains have warned that consumers may struggle to keep spending.

They point to high interest rates and shrinking household savings as among the warning signs.

One analyst told Reuters that he expects retailers to be forced into further discounting - with a big impact on profit margins over the holiday season.

The past weekend saw Amazon, Walmart and others begin doing Cyber Monday offers hours or days early.