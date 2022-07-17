U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders slams Biden over Saudi visit

STORY: "You have a leader of the country who was involved in the murder of a Washington Post journalist. I don't think that type of government should be rewarded with a visit by the president of the United States," Sanders said on ABC This Week with George Stephanopolous when asked by host Martha Raddatz if Biden should have made the visit.

The killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi insider turned critic who had been living in self-imposed exile in Virginia, is a major point of contention between the two countries. Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the de facto Saudi ruler, denies ordering it.

Biden on Friday (July 15) said he told the prince that he held him responsible for Khashoggi's murder. A Saudi official present at the meeting said the exchange was not as Biden described.

“Look, you got a family that is worth $100 billion, which questions democracy, which treats women as third-class citizens, which murders and imprisons its opponents... I just don't believe that we should be maintaining a warm relationship with a dictatorship like that," Sanders said.