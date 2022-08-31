U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein urges state lawmakers to extend life of nuclear power plant

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein sent a letter to California legislative leaders Tuesday, urging state lawmakers to approve a measure that would prolong the life of the state’s last nuclear power plant. Extending the life of the Diablo Canyon power plant is part of a set of proposals Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Legislature to approve as the Democratic-led state aims to achieve its goal to drastically reduce carbon emissions within the next two decades. The state legislation, Senate Bill 846, would extend the life of the plant by another five years. It was originally supposed to shutter in 2025. Newsom’s administration has said by keeping this plant up and running, it would help the state maintain a zero-carbon resource that can displace gas in the short term until new resources are in place.