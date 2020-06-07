U.S. sees biggest rallies yet for racial justice

Demonstrations are planned across the U.S. on Sunday, spilling into smaller communities and marking nearly two weeks of protests since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

In Washington D.C., tens of thousands of people rallied at the Lincoln Memorial then marched to the White House on Saturday in the biggest protest yet.

Protestor: “It feels like I get to be a part of history and a part of people who are trying to change the world for everyone.”

The gatherings in Washington and dozens of other places were also notable for a generally lower level of tension and discord than was seen during much of the preceding week.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio lifted the city’s curfew on Sunday, after parts of Manhattan - including Times Square – appeared eerily quiet the night before.

There were exceptions, however, as flash-bang grenades were used by police in riot gear in Seattle in a confrontation with demonstrators.

And anger in Minneapolis remained intense. The city’s mayor Jacob Frey was jeered by protesters on Saturday after telling them he opposed their demands for de-funding the city police department.

In Floyd’s birthplace of Raeford, North Carolina, hundreds lined up at a church to pay their respects during a public viewing of his body prior to a private memorial service for family members.

Floyd’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Houston, where he lived before relocating to the Minneapolis area.