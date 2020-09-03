'Do U See Us?' Walls Around Graceland Covered With Anti-Racism Graffiti

The walls around Graceland, Elvis Presley’s estate in Memphis, Tennessee, were covered with anti-racism graffiti on Monday night, local media reported.

While driving past the property on Tuesday, September 1, Dannielle Griffin recorded footage of the graffiti, where lines such as “Do u see us?” and “Defund the police” can be seen.

Griffin wrote on Instagram that she did not think the vandalism was done by anti-racism protesters. “AINT NO #blacklivesmatters DID THAT,” Griffin wrote. “WE DONT NEED THE MADNESS WE GOT ENOUGH PROBLEMS,” she added.

Calling the vandalism “totally uncalled for,” Presley’s stepbrother Bill Stanley told WMC-TV that this was, “one of the saddest days of my life. I mean, besides the day that Elvis passed away, this right here is right up next to it.”

The graffiti phrases were found Tuesday morning outside Graceland, the Levitt Shell Amphitheater in Overton Park, and the “I Heart Memphis” mural in midtown Memphis, news outlets reported.

Graceland sees more than 500,000 visitors in a typical year and is one of the five most visited house museums in the United States, according to local media.

Storyful has asked Memphis police for a comment on the incident. Credit: Dannielle Griffin via Storyful