U.S. says it stands with Slovakia amid Ukraine crisis

STORY: Austin met with his counterpart, Jaroslav Nadm, in Bratislava a day after attending a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

“In the face of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we’re standing together with our NATO allies and we’re demonstrating our common commitment to peace and security in Europe. We are committed to assisting the Ukrainian people as they protect themselves and their freedom from Putin’s war of choice. And we know that Slovakia stands squarely with us in this endeavor,” Austin said.

Slovakia joined NATO in 2004, and on Thursday, Defense Minister Nad said the decision to join the 30-member alliance had been prescient in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The United States and other NATO members said on Wednesday they would keep helping Ukraine fight off Russia's invasion, while also adapting the alliance's own security to the "new reality" triggered by the war.