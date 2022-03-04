U.S. should recognise Taiwan - ex-top diplomat Pompeo

STORY: "The United States government should immediately take necessary and long overdue steps to do the right and obvious thing: that is to offer the Republic of China, Taiwan, America's diplomatic recognition as a free and sovereign country," Pompeo said in a speech organised by a Taiwan think-tank.

Washington ended formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979 when it recognised the People's Republic of China.

Pompeo's comments cross a sensitive red line for China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Chinese control.