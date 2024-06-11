U.S. Open players preparing for tricky Pinehurst greens

Yahoo Sports’ Jay Busbee checks in from North Carolina on how this year’s field is getting ready for the third major of the season - including trying to chase down World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Video Transcript

We're still quite a ways away from the start of the US open, but the players are already getting their excuses ready.

There were a couple of big stories the first couple of days here in Pinehurst, North Carolina and the first and probably the biggest is the state of the greens here at Pinehurst.

Now, the greens are what's called turtle back, which means they go off to the sides if you don't place it perfectly in the center of the green or wherever the pin might be.

And that's gonna be a bit of a challenge for the players here this week because this is a tough course.

This is a course that doesn't allow for a lot of shot, making a lot of opportunities if you get too far off the fairway.

So it's gonna be a challenge and you're gonna see some balls roll all the way to South Carolina.

If you're not careful.

Beyond that, the big story also was Scotty Scheffer.

Everybody was talking about Scotty.

It was kind of like a tiger back and around the year 2000 when everyone was asked about tiger, just about, everybody was asked about Scotty today they were asked how, how he's playing, why he's doing so well.

Bryson Des Shabo said he's the gold standard.

We're all trying to get to his level.

Rory mcilroy said about the only thing that's keeping him from winning a tournament is being in jail.

Now, Scheffer was pretty humble about it saying that it was nice to get that kind of rec recognition from his peers.

But here's the truth, the guy wants to win and nobody's playing better than he is right now.

It's gonna be a lot of fun.

Starts up on Thursday right here from Pinehurst.