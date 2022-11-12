U.N. Sec Gen: international community failed Myanmar

STORY: "Everybody has failed in relation to Myanmar. The international community as a whole has failed and the U.N. is part of the international community. It is dramatic to see the suffering of the Myanmarese people," Guterres said in his news conference which concluded his participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

On Friday (November 11), Southeast Asian heads of government issued a "warning" to Myanmar to make measurable progress on a peace plan or risk being barred from the bloc's meetings, as social and political chaos escalates in the country.

The ASEAN said that after "little progress" on the five-point peace consensus agreed jointly last year, leaders concluded a need for "concrete, practical and measurable indicators with a specific timeline."

It added that ASEAN would review Myanmar's representation at all levels of meetings, having barred its military leaders from top meetings since last year.