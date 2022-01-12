U.N. distributes winter kits to Afghans in need

The video taken on January 4 shows UNICEF distributing the kits to vulnerable families, UNIFEED (The United Nations UN Audiovisual Library) posted in a statement to its website about the operation.

"The kits are part of UNICEF's emergency response to keep vulnerable children, mothers and families protected during the harsh winter in Afghanistan," the statement added.

The UN winterization campaign comes as the Biden administration on Tuesday said it plans to donate an extra $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bringing total U.S. aid for the impoverished country and Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October.

The United Nations says nearly 23 million people in the country- about 55 % of the population - are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold.